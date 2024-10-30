4 Fascinating Facts About Parmigiano-Reggiano We Learned From The Pasta Queen

Nadia Caterina Munno is an NY Times best-selling author, cook, entrepreneur, and social media influencer known as The Pasta Queen. Munno says her goal is to become the Italian Martha Stewart. With her impressive combined social media following of over 7 million, enormous resume, and newly released television series, "The Pasta Queen" on Amazon Prime, you could say that she's already there.

In the penultimate episode of the series, Munno makes her "rebellious version" of Lasagna Verde, or Green Lasagna, a dish native to the Emilia-Romagna region in Northern Italy. During the making of the dish, with a little TV magic, Munno and her father Tonino took a side quest to San Possidonio to dive into the delicious world of Parmigiano Reggiano. On the walk up to the Parmigiano Reggiano production facility, Munno can hardly contain her excitement, telling her dad, "I think Parmiagiano is the most eaten food ... in every Italian family." That's probably true in the Tasting Table family too.