Martha Stewart's Cherished French Method For Cooking Rice

The world has no shortage of ways to cook rice whether that be steaming, baking, simmering, and yes, boiling. Martha Stewart adores the latter. Watch her pour white rice straight into a large pot of boiling water in a video she recently shared on Facebook, and you may never look at preparing rice the same way again — here's why this French method is cherished by Stewart and many others.

A boil-and-drain approach leaves each grain of rice separated and fluffy. Boiling in an abundance of water also means no clumping and a less starchy result since grains can freely move around the pot. Cooking rice just like pasta is reliable and so easy, too. All you need is a large pot of boiling water and a teaspoon of salt for every cup of rice. Cook for about 15 minutes, or until the tender grains float to the top. Turn off the heat, drain off the excess water, and return it to the stove. Put the lid on and leave the rice for five minutes. A short steam is all rice needs before fluffing with a fork.

Boiling rice like the French (and Martha) works like a charm every time, and you'll never worry about scraping burned rice from the bottom of the pot again. In fact, this is how my friends and family from South Louisiana cook rice — c'est vrais (it's true)! That's why this technique is also known as Creole rice, even in France.