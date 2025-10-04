We Found The Absolute Best Protein Soda You Can Buy From The Grocery Store

When you're tired of gulping down a protein shake or bar for a quick lunch or after your workout, protein sodas are a breath of fresh air if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth and hit your macros at the same time. While still a niche drink category, that won't be the case for long with the rise of protein-fortified everything across store shelves. In our ranking of the top protein sodas, one stood out among the pack for its flavor, protein content, and overall essence of the soda experience. Our taste tester ranked Don't Quit! Root Beer Protein Soda as the absolute best, out of a lineup that included flavors like orange cream, cherry lime, blue raspberry lemonade, and grape soda from four different brands.

Don't Quit! Root Beer was an instant favorite. The "classic root beer aroma" hit immediately upon cracking open the can. Once tasted, it revealed notes of "licorice, molasses, and cinnamon," all hallmarks of traditional root beer. It struck a delicate balance of sweet and creamy with just the right level of carbonation. With 15 grams of protein and zero sugar, you get a functional drink without the dreaded artificial aftertaste — making it the perfect option if you're trying to cut back on sugar but still want a refreshing, fizzy soda fix.