We Found The Absolute Best Protein Soda You Can Buy From The Grocery Store
When you're tired of gulping down a protein shake or bar for a quick lunch or after your workout, protein sodas are a breath of fresh air if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth and hit your macros at the same time. While still a niche drink category, that won't be the case for long with the rise of protein-fortified everything across store shelves. In our ranking of the top protein sodas, one stood out among the pack for its flavor, protein content, and overall essence of the soda experience. Our taste tester ranked Don't Quit! Root Beer Protein Soda as the absolute best, out of a lineup that included flavors like orange cream, cherry lime, blue raspberry lemonade, and grape soda from four different brands.
Don't Quit! Root Beer was an instant favorite. The "classic root beer aroma" hit immediately upon cracking open the can. Once tasted, it revealed notes of "licorice, molasses, and cinnamon," all hallmarks of traditional root beer. It struck a delicate balance of sweet and creamy with just the right level of carbonation. With 15 grams of protein and zero sugar, you get a functional drink without the dreaded artificial aftertaste — making it the perfect option if you're trying to cut back on sugar but still want a refreshing, fizzy soda fix.
How Don't Quit! nailed the soda experience
Across all the protein sodas our taste tester sampled, feedback was generally positive — except for Bucked Up Peach Mango, which missed the mark with an artificial aftertaste and overly sweet profile. Don't Quit!'s lineup, on the other hand, consistently delivered on what a protein soda should be. Each competitor had one or two flaws that knocked them down a peg, whether it was being too sweet, leaning more like an energy drink than a soda, or tasting too artificial. Don't Quit! Root Beer avoided every one of those pitfalls.
While it packs 15 grams of protein compared to other options boasting 20, 25, or even 30 grams, the root beer variety makes up for it with balance and a true-to-form soda experience. On carbonation alone, Don't Quit! topped the field. Bucked Up is marketed as "lightly carbonated," and Genius Gourmet leans more toward sparkling water with a "soda-style fizz." Unique flavors like cherry lime or blue raspberry may stand out on paper, but Don't Quit! Root Beer offers a timeless, classic variety that's hard to beat. And while most brands rely on similar building blocks — whey protein isolate and zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia or sucralose — Don't Quit! manages to pull something better out of the same formula. If you're looking for a protein soda and don't mind trading a few grams of protein for the best possible flavor, this one is the clear winner.