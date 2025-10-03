This College Has The Best Food, According To Students

Wood-fired pizza bubbling with mozzarella, hand-rolled sushi made to order, and mini shrimp tostadas piled as high as they can go are among the many mouthwatering meals that University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) students can grab on any given day. All this yumminess is also the reason that UCLA ranks No. 1 in the nation for best college food, according to Niche, a site that compiles student surveys and college data. Sheer variety makes this collegiate dining program stand out — and that's because it's huge.

The university operates three main residential restaurants, with all-you-can-eat options. Epicuria at Covel serves simple, fresh Mediterranean fare, while De Neve dishes out regional favorites like Chicago deep-dish pizza, arepas, and Texas barbecue brisket. Bruin Plate, often called "B Plate" by students, is UCLA's health-forward dining hall that focuses on sustainable, whole-food cooking. It features dishes like chickpea and oat waffles for breakfast and stone-fired flatbreads for dinner. Together, these residential restaurants create a rotation of dining options that's more like a curated food hall.

The best part is that fans of UCLA dining don't need to live on campus to get a taste — they can bring it into their own kitchens with the official "UCLA's Bruin Plate Cookbook." It features over 100 recipes — served across all of the dining halls — and prepared just the way the students love. The recipes showcase ingredients that highlight freshness, nutrient density, and sustainability, too, like crave-worthy guacamole with kale. It's just another part of a part of UCLA's huge dining ecosystem, one that also includes coffee shops, pop-ups, and full-on restaurants.