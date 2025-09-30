The Best Nut Substitute For Pesto Sauce (Because No One Can Afford Pine Nuts Anymore)

It's no secret that inflation of grocery prices has pushed some dishes farther out of reach. Finding affordable substitutes for necessary ingredients can be a challenge when contending with high costs and limited supplies. A classic pesto sauce, which typically includes a hearty helping of pine nuts, is now nearly impossible to create in its traditional format. With that said, there are a variety of clever swaps that prove why you shouldn't stick to pine nuts when making pesto. Walnuts make a particularly excellent substitution for pine nuts in a pesto sauce, given their more affordable price point and added nutritional benefits.

At an average cost of about $7 for an 8-ounce portion, walnuts are a mere fraction of the price of an equal amount of pine nuts. They are also one of the best nut substitutes for pesto because they are rich in alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid, and are one of the only varieties that contain it. Furthermore, walnuts are lauded for containing compounds with anti-inflammatory capabilities. Not to mention, they're also delicious.

Given the natural bitterness of walnut skins, to make this swap, you'll want to toast the nuts first to remove their skins to add a more pleasant flavor to your sauce. You can also adjust the ratio of your walnuts as not to overpower the flavor profile of the sauce. If time permits, letting the walnuts soak overnight will also add a more creamy consistency to your pesto.