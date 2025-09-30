The Best Nut Substitute For Pesto Sauce (Because No One Can Afford Pine Nuts Anymore)
It's no secret that inflation of grocery prices has pushed some dishes farther out of reach. Finding affordable substitutes for necessary ingredients can be a challenge when contending with high costs and limited supplies. A classic pesto sauce, which typically includes a hearty helping of pine nuts, is now nearly impossible to create in its traditional format. With that said, there are a variety of clever swaps that prove why you shouldn't stick to pine nuts when making pesto. Walnuts make a particularly excellent substitution for pine nuts in a pesto sauce, given their more affordable price point and added nutritional benefits.
At an average cost of about $7 for an 8-ounce portion, walnuts are a mere fraction of the price of an equal amount of pine nuts. They are also one of the best nut substitutes for pesto because they are rich in alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid, and are one of the only varieties that contain it. Furthermore, walnuts are lauded for containing compounds with anti-inflammatory capabilities. Not to mention, they're also delicious.
Given the natural bitterness of walnut skins, to make this swap, you'll want to toast the nuts first to remove their skins to add a more pleasant flavor to your sauce. You can also adjust the ratio of your walnuts as not to overpower the flavor profile of the sauce. If time permits, letting the walnuts soak overnight will also add a more creamy consistency to your pesto.
Making an affordable pesto sauce with walnuts
Using walnuts as a substitute for pine nuts in pesto is fairly simple. For every 2 cups of basil used, measure between a ¼ cup to ½ cup of walnuts, depending on your taste preferences, and include this alongside a generous portion of fresh parmesan cheese to create the ideal sauce. With the understanding that nut allergies are fairly prevalent, however, it's advisable to forewarn anyone prior to enjoying this sauce or consider a more allergy-friendly ingredient swap for pesto such as pepitas or sunflower seeds.
To keep costs down, you can also seek out affordable types of pasta or buy ingredients in bulk — perhaps you can even use basil from your own garden. This way you can double your pesto recipe and help stretch it further to use on pastas, pizzas, salads, roasted vegetables, and so much more. The sauce is an excellent source of nutrients and can dress up just about any meal with a little extra fun and flavor.
Being willing to embrace culinary creativity and employ out-of-the-box thinking when seeking affordable ingredient substitutes will ensure your favorite meals don't have to suffer. You might just find new, go-to recipes inspired by riffs on old classics, such is the case with replacing pine nuts with walnuts to make a delicious pesto that you'll love preparing over and over again.