The Simple Sauce To Add That Instantly Upgrades Canned Chili

Canned chili shouldn't be looked down upon as a poor imitation of the homemade stuff, especially since you can doctor it up with extra ingredients to make it taste gourmet. To add extra savoriness and depth, a splash of Worcestershire sauce goes a long way. It's actually one of the best ways to add more flavor to canned chili without changing the taste too much.

Infused with ingredients like molasses, onions, garlic, tamarind, and anchovies, Worcestershire adds a complexity of flavor that canned chilis may be lacking. The aromatic, tangy, and slightly sweet notes are great at balancing out salty, one-note flavor profiles. This sauce is widely used in meat marinades, so it will pair wonderfully with classic beef chili, but it also adds a much-needed boost of savoriness to vegetarian versions (though it's important to remember that it contains fish for those following a vegetarian diet). Worcestershire is a very common ingredient in a regionally beloved classic, Cincinnati chili, so it's proven to be a delicious addition.

All you need to do is stir in two teaspoons to one tablespoon of Worcestershire into your chili as it heats up on the stove, or after microwaving it. The sauce is powerful, so start off with small amounts. If you're preparing a big pot of chili or want a stronger Worcestershire presence, try going up to ¼ cup. You'll be shocked at how your dish suddenly tastes homemade. Worcestershire is also great to use in conjunction with other flavor-boosting ingredients.