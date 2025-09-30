The Popular Breakfast Dish Chefs Hate To Put On The Menu

Homefries, banana pancakes, and waffles stacked high taste even better when you don't have to make them yourself. But when dining out for brunch, it helps to know there's one popular breakfast dish that chefs hate including on the menu: eggs Benedict. If the dish has been axed from your favorite brunch spot, it's probably because it's a pain to make and serve in fast-paced kitchens. Ask a range of chefs, and you'll hear a chorus of caution about the dish. In an interview with The Takeout, Chef Clifton Dickerson of the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts notes that while eggs Benedict is a good dish, "hollandaise sauce is temperamental."

In the classic breakfast, hollandaise is served atop poached eggs and ham on a toasted open-faced English muffin. Making the creamy sauce involves whisking egg yolks, butter, lemon juice, and spices over a double boiler (though it can also be made in a blender). But the preparation is less troublesome than maintaining the sauce's correct temperature, which can be tricky at restaurants. "If it's not made to order or held just right, you can end up with a broken sauce or something that's been sitting too long," Dickerson explains. You should never let hollandaise sauce get cold (or hot, for that matter) since the emulsification of butter and eggs will break. Hollandaise is best kept at room temperature, which poses food safety risks when dealing with eggs, especially when trying to feed hungry customers.