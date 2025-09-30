This Is Why You Should Avoid Round Measuring Spoons

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all seen cutesy, heart-shaped measuring spoons and other fun designs, but how practical are they really? The answer is not very much, since the unusual shape is difficult to fit inside almost every container. The same can be said about the traditionally round measuring spoon, which has been a staple of the modern kitchen since they were popularized by standard measurements in the early 1900s.

If only for the sake of cleanliness and convenience, you're better off staying away from standard round measuring spoons that won't fit inside most spice jars and small containers. Let's say you're making a recipe that calls for two tablespoons of paprika. If you grab a round measuring spoon and try to stick the utensil into the container for a perfect scoop (once you've thrown away the sifting cap on your spice shaker), you'll quickly realize that the diameter opening is often smaller or equal to the diameter of the measuring spoon. From there, you're left either shaking the spice into the measuring spoon, which will undoubtedly create a huge mess, or using a smaller spoon to scoop the contents into your larger measuring spoon. Both options are inconvenient, but luckily for us, measuring spoons come in all shapes and sizes.