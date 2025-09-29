How To Broil Food If Your Oven Didn't Come With The Proper Pan
Most ovens that have a broiler setting come with a special pan called a broiling pan. Broiling pans have two parts: a top and a bottom. The top part has slats on the bottom that allow excess fat and grease to drip through, while the bottom part catches the drippings for easier clean up. If you bought a newer oven, your oven is second-hand, are in a rental, you may not have not gotten a proper broiling pan. But, the good news is that you can still use your broiler without one.
Although one of the mistakes you want to avoid make when broiling food is not using a broiling pan, one alternative is a cast iron pan, skillet, or griddle that is rated for at least 550 degrees Fahrenheit. If you use cast iron, you should rotate it halfway through for even baking. If you don't have any of those, your second best option is to use a roasting pan or the best kind of sheet pan to stand up to your broiler — just be sure to cover the pan in aluminum foil to prevent a mess.
If your broiler's heating element is in your oven rather than a separate broiler drawer underneath, you can also put small cuts of meat directly on the oven rack. Place a sheet pan on the rack underneath to catch drips. Don't ever use a Pyrex dish when broiling as it could crack. You also shouldn't use Teflon-coated nonstick cookware.
Broiling vs grilling for juicy, perfectly charred meat
Both grilling and broiling expose meat to intense heat. However, when grilling, the heat source comes from below, while broiling uses a heat source from above. Grilling will help you infuse your meat with that great charred, smoky flavor, while broiling will slowly caramelize and crisp the exterior layer of your meat. While grilling meat might require more upfront prep work, the meat will brown rapidly on the outside. When you use your broiler, the cook time will be a little longer. This makes the broiler helpful when cooking thin cuts and faster-cooking meat or fish, as it means you'll avoid drying them out.
You can also use your oven and broiler together to achieve a perfect char on the top of your meat while still retaining all of the meat's flavorful juices. You should start cooking the meat in your oven first, and then switch to the broil function or broiler drawer for the final 5 to 10 minutes of cook time. Whether you use the broiler, the grill, the oven, or a combination of the three — always be sure to use a meat thermometer to check for a safe internal temperature. USDA guidelines recommend 145 degrees Fahrenheit for beef, pork, veal, lamb, and fish; 160 degrees Fahrenheit for ground meat; and 165 degrees Fahrenheit for poultry.