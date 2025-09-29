How To Broil Food If Your Oven Didn't Come With The Proper Pan

Most ovens that have a broiler setting come with a special pan called a broiling pan. Broiling pans have two parts: a top and a bottom. The top part has slats on the bottom that allow excess fat and grease to drip through, while the bottom part catches the drippings for easier clean up. If you bought a newer oven, your oven is second-hand, are in a rental, you may not have not gotten a proper broiling pan. But, the good news is that you can still use your broiler without one.

Although one of the mistakes you want to avoid make when broiling food is not using a broiling pan, one alternative is a cast iron pan, skillet, or griddle that is rated for at least 550 degrees Fahrenheit. If you use cast iron, you should rotate it halfway through for even baking. If you don't have any of those, your second best option is to use a roasting pan or the best kind of sheet pan to stand up to your broiler — just be sure to cover the pan in aluminum foil to prevent a mess.

If your broiler's heating element is in your oven rather than a separate broiler drawer underneath, you can also put small cuts of meat directly on the oven rack. Place a sheet pan on the rack underneath to catch drips. Don't ever use a Pyrex dish when broiling as it could crack. You also shouldn't use Teflon-coated nonstick cookware.