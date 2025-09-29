The Dish 8-Year-Old Guy Fieri Cooked For His Parents That Inspired His Love For The Kitchen

Guy Fieri has been cooking for a long time. Sure, he's been gracing our screens since 2006 (and has operated his own restaurants for even longer), but the Food Network star and culinary businessman has really been zipping around kitchens since he was a child. Over the years, Fieri has experimented with everything from steaks to hot pretzels, all from a young age. In fact, he cooked a full meal for his parents when he was just 8 years old, and it ended up inspiring his future career.

Unlike most kids who start with things like fluffy scrambled eggs or traditional chocolate chip cookies, the young Fieri shot for the stars when he decided to first serve his parents dinner, whipping up seared ribeyes and pasta with tomato sauce. "I didn't know that you cook the noodles separate from the tomato sauce," he recalled on an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2025. "I was eight. I just remember cooking [the steaks] in the pan with butter and soy sauce. And I made the pasta in the tomato sauce, probably not the most al dente."

To craft his masterpiece, Fieri even ventured to the store on his own, asking the owner for advice. He didn't know what he was doing but went with his gut. In the end, his parents were amazed. "My dad takes a bite, and he goes, 'You know what, Guy? Might be the best steak I've ever had,'" the celebrity chef remembered. "And that was it. That's why I wanted to be a chef."