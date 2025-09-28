This Was The Very First Plant-Based Milk

On any trip to the grocery store or coffee shop, you are probably confronted by the sheer variety of non-dairy milks. The number of plant milk options is growing every year, and dairy alternatives are expected to continue rising in popularity. But as modern as the plant-based milk industry feels, some have been around longer than you think. Out of all non-dairy milks, soy milk is the oldest.

While soy milk is reckoning with an increasingly crowded field of milk alternatives, its longstanding appeal speaks for itself. First documented in the 14th century, soy milk has endured. While it originated in China, it eventually spread to the West and became a staple in many households. It's not too surprising, since soy milk's neutral flavor, texture, and nutritional content make it a great substitute for cow's milk. It has also proven to be more sustainable, which is critical for many modern consumers. If you're a soy milk drinker, you can be sure that when you reach for a glass, people have been doing the same for hundreds of years.