This Was The Very First Plant-Based Milk
On any trip to the grocery store or coffee shop, you are probably confronted by the sheer variety of non-dairy milks. The number of plant milk options is growing every year, and dairy alternatives are expected to continue rising in popularity. But as modern as the plant-based milk industry feels, some have been around longer than you think. Out of all non-dairy milks, soy milk is the oldest.
While soy milk is reckoning with an increasingly crowded field of milk alternatives, its longstanding appeal speaks for itself. First documented in the 14th century, soy milk has endured. While it originated in China, it eventually spread to the West and became a staple in many households. It's not too surprising, since soy milk's neutral flavor, texture, and nutritional content make it a great substitute for cow's milk. It has also proven to be more sustainable, which is critical for many modern consumers. If you're a soy milk drinker, you can be sure that when you reach for a glass, people have been doing the same for hundreds of years.
The history of soy milk
The beginning of the 20th century marked the emergence of soy milk as a dairy alternative in the United States. In 1917, the first commercial soy milk production plant opened. Meanwhile, entrepreneurial giant Henry Ford helped soy milk go mainstream, as he was convinced it and other soybean products were future gold mines across multiple industries. He produced and widely advertised soy milk, which significantly contributed to its appeal to general consumers.
The demand for soy milk increased during the 20th century's world wars. As dairy and meat became scarce, soy milk became a welcome alternative. Decades later, in the 1990s, it became a trendy option for those looking for healthier, dairy-free diets and lifestyles. After thousands of years, soy milk has become a staple in grocery stores, where it can still be found in abundance. And while the most popular plant milks at the local coffee shop fluctuate over time, there's no shortage of people who swear soy milk makes the best latte.