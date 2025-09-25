What Makes Some Tilapia Non-Certified?

Tilapia is one of the most widely-used fish in the U.S. Its mild flavor, flaky texture, and low cost make it a top choice for restaurants, but the farming practices surrounding it have led to a lot of debate over whether or not it's a "good fish." Most of the tilapia we get in North America is imported, and it usually comes from fish farms. The issue is that these farms are located all around the world, and the standards between them vary.

If tilapia hasn't been certified, it means that it hasn't met the environmental, labor, or disease management standards set by organizations like the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Global Seafood Alliance Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or Naturland. According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program, there are tilapia farms using banned antibiotics in their fish, and there is significant concern surrounding the lack of regulatory enforcement and pollution potential in some areas.

The program works with stores and restaurants to label tilapia and other fish with three different colored ratings: green, orange, and red. Green is the most environmentally responsible and red is the least. The guide helps consumers choose the best sustainable seafood to buy and eat, and it's easy to follow.