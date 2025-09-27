Seriously, Think Twice Before Ordering Chick-Fil-A's Mac And Cheese Tray

When faced with many mouths to feed, cooking even simple recipes can start to seem overwhelming. Ordering large dishes from restaurants is an easy answer, and Chick-fil-A tempts with sizable options of mac and cheese, cookies, salads, and chicken nuggets. But even items this promisingly tasty can result in a disappointing experience if you unknowingly make ordering mistakes at the restaurant.

Before you call in an order of a large tray of Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese, you'll need to make some choices. For the scatterbrained and poor party planners among us, last-minute ordering is not an option. Orders of the mac and cheese trays need advanced notice, as Chick-fil-A requires at least two hours before you can carry these large portions home. Party hosts will also need to account for transportation time and any necessary reheating of the noodles before serving — and reheating may not bring the dish back to its original quality.

The melty recipe is meant to satisfy a larger dinner party and looks like it could have been made at home. Golden, bubbly, and oozing, the cheesy casserole is baked in-house with a mix of cheeses that include cheddar, Romano, and Parmesan. While individual orders of mac and cheese are delicious and tasty when ordered in smaller sizes (Chick-fil-A's recipe has made it onto our list of some of the best fast food mac and cheese you can find for good reason), you'll have to weigh out the pros and cons before committing to a larger order.