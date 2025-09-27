Dine Deep Inside Fascinating Civil War-Era Caverns At This Ohio Restaurant

History buffs have plenty of museums to choose from, but dinner in a Civil War–era beer cavern? That's harder to find. In Mansfield, Ohio, there's a place where you can do exactly that. It's called Prohibition at the Caverns, tucked 30 feet beneath Hudson and Essex, the city's fine dining spot upstairs. The space wasn't uncovered on purpose. Owner Rick Taylor was conducting renovations when he and his crew discovered a hidden sandstone chamber. People had told stories about tunnels under Mansfield for years. Turns out they were right.

The roots go back to the mid-1800s, when thousands of Germans fled political unrest and landed in U.S. cities like St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. They brought lager beer with them, and by the 1860s, brewing was booming. This laid the groundwork for many of the most popular beers enjoyed today. Temperance groups weren't thrilled, but German brewers kept at it. Some even managed to supply Union soldiers with beer, despite the rules.

Local historians think these caverns were dug in the 1860s, but the official records were lost decades ago, so no one can be sure. What's left is the stonework, the same as it was back then. You can picture barrels of lager tucked into the dark corners, long before it was a dinner spot.