The Humble Restaurant That Brings San Francisco An Amazing Brunch Experience, 7 Days A Week

Crossing the threshold into the San Francisco brunch restaurant, Early to Rise brings an instant feeling of comfort — a direct reflection of the spirit of Southern hospitality it aspires to embody. After operating for eight years as a meandering pop-up, this eatery from chef Andrew McCormack finally settled into its permanent home within the San Francisco restaurant scene in 2024.

Early to Rise occupies what was formerly Automat, a vending machine-style restaurant space in San Francisco's NoPa neighborhood. But, don't let the concepts of pop-ups and automated dining give you the wrong impression; this wildly popular brunch spot is an authentic ode to traditional, from-scratch cooking. McCormack himself is no fly-by-night amateur, having earned his culinary stripes in former roles at Michelin-starred Quince, as well as hist stints at The Modern and Jean-Georges.

The South Carolina native enhances familiar brunch menus with ingredients that trek across the great American south. For example, the well-loved cheesy black-pepper grits began their journey westward from Anson Mills – a provider of native, stone-ground, and heirloom products in McCormack's hometown. Similarly, 200 pounds of peppers from a Lodi, California, farm fuel countless bottles of its annual, made-from-scratch Louisiana-style hot sauce.