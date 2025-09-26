Deep-Fry Shrimp Without A Huge Pot Of Oil With These 2 Kitchen Staples

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deep-frying anything instills a moist, tender interior and a crispy, crunchy exterior that's hard to achieve with other cooking methods. Fried shrimp is no exception, with a light breading that provides a delicate crunch to contrast its bouncy, tender meat. While fried shrimps, such as panko fried shrimp, require a breading station and a deep vat of oil, you can achieve that deep-fried taste and texture with two kitchen staples.

All you need for restaurant-worthy fried shrimp is corn starch and a few tablespoons of oil. Starch is a magical ingredient that can be a thickening agent, a binding agent, and, in the case of fried shrimp, a crisping agent. The natural moisture in shrimp helps the corn starch adhere while also turning the powder into a pasty coating that delivers a bubbly, light, and airy crunch as it sizzles in oil.

Oil, of course, is the second staple. However, instead of wasting half the bottle, you only need to coat a saucepan in a thin layer. By swapping the deep fryer for a saucepan or even a flat-bottomed wok, you'll swap deep frying for shallow frying with mostly the same delectable results; no need for multiple-dredging bowls, oil thermometers, a large pot of oil, and the extensive clean-up that follows. Simply toss 2 pounds of shrimp with half a cup of corn or potato starch until fully coated before adding them to a preheated oiled saucepan to fry for a couple of minutes per side.