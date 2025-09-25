Here's What Happened To Zipz Wine From Shark Tank

For those who have wanted to carry wine without having to worry about breaking a bottle or simply wanted to prevent themselves from drinking more than a single glass, Zipz Wine offered convenient solutions. In Season 6 of Shark Tank, Andrew McMurray presented the idea of single serve wine packaged in a plastic glass that could not break. Not only was McMurray's creation shaped like a wine glass, the lid of the packaging also functioned as a coaster so you could feel elevated boozing in the great outdoors or sip wine during a wine tasting party conducted in a football stadium parking lot.

McMurray made his boozy idea a reality in just 10 months and got his product in stores in nearly two dozen states before he appeared on Shark Tank. The plastic used to make the packaging was both recyclable and BPA-free. Customers got their choice of cabernet sauvignon, pinot grigio, chardonnay, and merlot when browsing the individually-portioned beverages. If you want to know what happened to his idea and whether the pre-poured drinks are still available in markets, read on.