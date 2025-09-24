Caramel Apple Icebox Cake Is The Easy No-Bake Fall Dessert You Need To Make

Fall is arguably the best season of the year (and frankly, if you argue against that fact, you're wrong). The blazing heat of summer is behind you, but the oppressive cold of the winter has yet to come. This means it's the perfect time of year for icebox cake. It won't melt in the blazing heat of summer and can still be enjoyed as the weather turns cooler.

To take the fall vibes even further, bring your flavors to the orchard with our no-bake caramel apple icebox cake recipe. It includes fresh apples simmered on the stovetop with butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and mixed spices, a smooth and tangy cream cheese filling, crispy digestive biscuits, and an indulgent drizzle of caramel sauce. All you have to do is layer the cream cheese mixture, apples, caramel, and biscuits in a loaf pan, let it set in the fridge for at least eight hours, and then turn out the cake and drizzle it with more caramel.

The combination of warm spices and apples screams fall, and when you infuse that with a cold, creamy, vanilla mixture, you have all the hallmark deliciousness of apple pie à la mode. But the kicker is that you get it without having to labor over a homemade pie crust and a hot oven for over an hour. This Thanksgiving, consider a caramel apple icebox cake for a perfect, make-ahead dessert.