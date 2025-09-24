Here's What Happened To FOAM Coolers After Shark Tank

The FOAM Coolers pitch aired as the last segment of the episode. Founder David Kittle and co-founder Chad Lee asked the Sharks to invest $150,000 for 10% equity in their company. The pair animatedly explained how their cooler differed from others on the market due to its unique design, which was entirely made out of EVA foam.

The Sharks were impressed with the FOAM Cooler's durability when the duo literally called out a steamroller, which flattened the FOAM Cooler but didn't do any damage. The same can't be said about the set, which took a hit when the heavy equipment backed up into it on the way out. When it came down to making a deal, Laurie Grenier said she'd be a customer but said it was "not the right investment" for her. Mark Cuban said he didn't see the "risk/reward" for him and bowed out. Todd Graves also promised to be a customer but said "ice chests aren't in my business wheelhouse" before he was out.

Kevin O'Leary made an offer of $150,000, but he wanted to be an equal partner in the business. Daymond John put some pressure on O'Leary by offering the same amount for just 30% of the company. After a bit of back and forth with both Sharks and a counteroffer that John quickly turned down, Kittle and Lee ended up making a deal with John for his original offer.