Here's What Happened To FOAM Coolers After Shark Tank
David Kittle and Chad Lee pitched their product, FOAM Coolers, on Season 16, Episode 6 of the ABC hit series, "Shark Tank." The memorable team matched their T-shirts to the bright colors of the coolers and tried to keep their pitch as light as the material used to make their one-of-a-kind product. The reason for their invention is simple: After working for other cooler brands, Kittle and Lee saw a market for a much simpler design that wasn't made to keep things cold for days on end, citing that most people don't need heavy-duty "bear-proof" coolers that tend to be more expensive.
Instead, they opted to create a lighter, easier-to-manage model that would keep drinks and snacks cool for shorter periods, like a trip to the park, beach, pool, or day on the water. An added bonus with the FOAM Coolers is that they float and are entirely made of recyclable materials.
What happened to FOAM Coolers on Shark Tank?
The FOAM Coolers pitch aired as the last segment of the episode. Founder David Kittle and co-founder Chad Lee asked the Sharks to invest $150,000 for 10% equity in their company. The pair animatedly explained how their cooler differed from others on the market due to its unique design, which was entirely made out of EVA foam.
The Sharks were impressed with the FOAM Cooler's durability when the duo literally called out a steamroller, which flattened the FOAM Cooler but didn't do any damage. The same can't be said about the set, which took a hit when the heavy equipment backed up into it on the way out. When it came down to making a deal, Laurie Grenier said she'd be a customer but said it was "not the right investment" for her. Mark Cuban said he didn't see the "risk/reward" for him and bowed out. Todd Graves also promised to be a customer but said "ice chests aren't in my business wheelhouse" before he was out.
Kevin O'Leary made an offer of $150,000, but he wanted to be an equal partner in the business. Daymond John put some pressure on O'Leary by offering the same amount for just 30% of the company. After a bit of back and forth with both Sharks and a counteroffer that John quickly turned down, Kittle and Lee ended up making a deal with John for his original offer.
FOAM Coolers After Shark Tank
After making a successful deal on "Shark Tank," FOAM Coolers maintained its agreement with Target, and the products can now be purchased in a variety of colors on the store's website. Additionally, FOAM Coolers are now sold in several other retailers, including Walmart, REI, Wayfair, and Amazon.
The company also signed a deal with Koozie Group to be its supplier partner. The company specializes in promotional products, and FOAM Coolers purchased from them can be personalized with names and logos to add a special touch. Koozie Group is known for supplying practical and unique branded promotional items for companies and groups, including pens, stationery, cups, magnets, and a very special FOAM Cooler.
A handful of additional retail locations, like hotel gift shops, a pharmacy, and other independently owned retailers, also sell the one-of–a-kind coolers. To find a location near you, check out the directory on the FOAM Coolers website.
Is FOAM Coolers still in business?
FOAM Coolers is not just in business — it's flourishing. It seems that Kittle and Lee have opted not to expand their line as, FOAM Coolers still offer the same range of colors and only come in one size, which weighs 4 pounds and holds 22 quarts, which they claim is enough room for 30 cans plus ice.
The FOAM Coolers website offers a handful of accessories, including a shoulder strap, to make it easier to carry for your trip. They also sell stickers, as well as FOAM Coolers-branded T-shirts and baseball caps for their die-hard fans. And there are plenty of them, with FOAM Coolers pulling in product reviews from all their major retailers. The averages come in the high 4s out of 5 stars, with several customers declaring how much they love this product and confirming that it does actually float.
What's next for FOAM Coolers' founders?
David Kittle and Chad Lee still run the FOAM Coolers brand today. Kittle is listed on LinkedIn as the company's founder and CEO, but on the company website, he calls himself the "chief chill officer." Lee is listed on LinkedIn as the co-founder and president of Foam Coolers, but on their website, he calls himself the "captain of cool connections."
Kittle is also the founder and product designer at Endeavor, a design company he started in April 2017 and still runs. Some products the company has worked on include Coleman, DeWalt, Adidas, McDonald's, and Bass Pro Shops. He goes into more detail about McKillians Swivel Gun Pro, writing that Endeavor "collaborated closely with McKillans to reimagine the swivel gun for modern car detailing enthusiasts." He also shared more information about the TouchBlade stylus, which was made specifically with skiers and snowboarders in mind and allows them to use touchscreens while still wearing gloves on the mountain. Endeavor shared that the "studio handled every stage of the process."
Lee is the founder and CEO of Endeavor Retail, which he founded in April 2024 and still runs today. This retail consulting firm specializes in "helping our clients win with their retail partners" and has specialized experience with Walmart, Costco, and Sam's Club.