The Best Fast Food Chocolate Chip Cookies Are From This Beloved Coffee Chain
Maybe you had a hard day at work. Maybe you had a great day at work. Maybe you had an aggressively mediocre day at work. The solution to all of those is a chocolate chip cookie. But when you don't have time to stop at a quality bakery, or you're not in the mood to whip up something fancy, like a double miso chocolate chip cookie, why not turn to your favorite fast food joint?
Starbucks has a rabid fan base, but apart from a few of its food items, like the cake pops and the egg bites, it's mostly the drinks that get the glory at the popular coffee chain. But it turns out the chocolate chip cookie deserves some praise. One Tasting Table taster ranked eight fast food chocolate chip cookies from worst to best, and as soon as the barista asked if they wanted it warmed up, they "knew it was over for ... other chains."
Nothing beats a warm chocolate chip cookie. But more than that, our taster found Starbucks' cookie to be "thick and sizable ... perfectly in between dense and airy, as well as between doughy and crumbly." They said the cookie is extremely buttery and absolutely brimming with chocolate chips, which means that "every single bite is oozing with the taste of rich, molten chocolate."
Starbucks' cookie has plenty of devoted fans
The Starbucks cookie has many devoted fan. One self-proclaimed "cookie connoisseur," overwhelmed by the deliciousness of this cookie, started a Reddit thread devoted to praising the chocolate-studded treat. "Hands down, Starbucks has been the best. Like it's not even close." Commenters agreed, with another user sharing a hack to level up the cookie even further: "Pro tip: Starbucks chocolate chip cookie heated under the chocolate croissant setting. Perfect heavenly tasting cookie."
Additionally, a TikTok food creator performed their own fast food chocolate chip cookie taste test, and Starbucks topped their list, too, for being "nice and soft in the middle" and "crunchy on the outside" — basically the two things a quality chocolate chip cookie should be. The best recipes are the perfect combination of sweet, salty, buttery, and chocolatey, and the one from Starbucks more than fits the bill. So the next time you are cleaning out your wallet and find that unspent Starbucks gift card, you know what to use it on.