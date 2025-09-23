The Best Fast Food Chocolate Chip Cookies Are From This Beloved Coffee Chain

Maybe you had a hard day at work. Maybe you had a great day at work. Maybe you had an aggressively mediocre day at work. The solution to all of those is a chocolate chip cookie. But when you don't have time to stop at a quality bakery, or you're not in the mood to whip up something fancy, like a double miso chocolate chip cookie, why not turn to your favorite fast food joint?

Starbucks has a rabid fan base, but apart from a few of its food items, like the cake pops and the egg bites, it's mostly the drinks that get the glory at the popular coffee chain. But it turns out the chocolate chip cookie deserves some praise. One Tasting Table taster ranked eight fast food chocolate chip cookies from worst to best, and as soon as the barista asked if they wanted it warmed up, they "knew it was over for ... other chains."

Nothing beats a warm chocolate chip cookie. But more than that, our taster found Starbucks' cookie to be "thick and sizable ... perfectly in between dense and airy, as well as between doughy and crumbly." They said the cookie is extremely buttery and absolutely brimming with chocolate chips, which means that "every single bite is oozing with the taste of rich, molten chocolate."