The Mistake That Costing You A Successful Pot Of Beans

A pot of precisely cooked beans is the chef's equivalent of a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. These little legumes are deceptively temperamental to boil, often cooking unevenly. If you haven't been taste-testing from different parts of the pot, now is the time to start as neglecting this step could be sabotaging otherwise perfect results.

There are two factors to blame for unevenly cooked beans: poor heat distribution in pots and inconsistencies in the beans themselves. For the latter, even the most popular types of beans are susceptible to hardening or compromised cooking based on their variety or freshness, leaving different results batch-to-batch or even rogue "slow cookers" in the mix. Because of this, it's important to taste-test multiple beans to avoid accidentally giving a pot the green flag based on an anomaly. Similarly, the effectiveness of the vessel's heat distribution can also create misleading discrepancies in cooking times, especially with culprits like poor-quality materials at play. Widening your sample of beans improves the accuracy of your judgment.

You might have to kiss a few frogs, or more aptly, taste a few beans — think: three or four, not one — before determining whether the legumes are done. Still, the extra effort is worthwhile as it's better to find undercooked beans while the pot's still bubbling as opposed to after you've switched off the hob.