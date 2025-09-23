This Shelf-Stable Spice Gives Dishes That Kick You've Been Looking For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Seasonings are a crucial component for any recipe, no matter how simple. Not only do they enhance the flavors of other ingredients, but they add unique flavors of their own. Garlic is one such seasoning agent that comes in many forms, from fresh to powdered. However, freeze-dried garlic is the shelf-stable version of the allium that will give dishes that kick you've been looking for, all while saving you the trouble of mincing it fresh.

While granulated garlic and freeze-dried garlic are both forms of dehydrated garlic, freeze-drying garlic removes even more moisture, which extends its shelf-life to decades compared to the couple of years typical of granulated garlic. It also retains similar nutritional value to its fresh counterpart. In terms of taste, freeze-dried garlic mirrors the intensity and bite of fresh garlic, whereas granulated garlic is milder. Lastly, freeze-dried garlic can also be rehydrated to achieve the same tender texture as freshly sauteed garlic. So, you can add it to stir-fries, soups, and sauces where it'll soften and contribute a much stronger garlic flavor than both dehydrated garlic or garlic powder.

Although fresh garlic is always the gold standard, freeze-dried garlic gets you the closest to the taste and texture of raw renditions while saving you the stinky fingers and effort involved in peeling and dicing fresh garlic yourself. You can buy freeze-dried garlic at the grocery store or order it online — we're fans of Litehouse's Freeze-Dried Garlic.