How Padma Lakshmi Picks The Perfect Time For A Dinner Party
There's always an excuse for a dinner party — whether that's a birthday, holiday, or an "Only Murders in the Building" finale. While the best part of the gathering are the people invited and the memories you make, both of those things depend greatly on the time of the dinner party itself. After all, the only way to ensure all of the people you want to see and connect with actually make it to the table is by choosing a time that accommodates everyone. That's why Former Top Chef host and culinary icon, Padma Lakshmi, takes into account how busy life can be by trying to plan dinner parties in the late afternoon or early evening.
"I try not to start a party too early, but I do start it early enough that people don't have to get home at like one in the morning and feel like it took up half their day," she said in an interview with DuJour. According to Lakshmi, late afternoon to early evening is ideal. For some, this might be 4 p.m., while for others this might be around 6 p.m. — just keep in mind that people avoid arriving early to dinner parties, and account for a 30-minute to one-hour grace period. Distinguishing the type of dinner party to guests, such as a more formal sit-down dinner compared to a cocktail party, will help them to determine how punctual they need to be.
How to plan a party timeline
In an interview with DuJour, Lakshmi said she likes to plan her party around anticipated guests — particularly kids. "I have a child, so children are always welcome at my parties. I never want someone to have to decide between coming to hang out at my house and being with their kids," she said. If you're planning for younger guests, consider the time and day of the week. On days on or proceeding school, you'll want to also keep in mind how busy they can be. Ensure the dinner is late enough in the evening for them to get their homework, studying, or extra curriculars done — but not so late that they won't get to bed in time.
A good rule of thumb for a dinner party timeline is to simply work backwards from the time you'd like the party to end. If it's a sit-down dinner, consider coursing out the first course and the last course in 15-minute increments. If you're looking for something more casual, plan to serve your hors d'oeuvres recipes as guests arrive. Creating a checklist will help you keep track of all the little things. But, while the party is going, use your timeline as more of a loose guidance and less of a strict schedule for maximum enjoyment. By taking the time to create light plan, you're much more likely to have a stress-free celebration and be a better host.