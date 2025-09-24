How Padma Lakshmi Picks The Perfect Time For A Dinner Party

There's always an excuse for a dinner party — whether that's a birthday, holiday, or an "Only Murders in the Building" finale. While the best part of the gathering are the people invited and the memories you make, both of those things depend greatly on the time of the dinner party itself. After all, the only way to ensure all of the people you want to see and connect with actually make it to the table is by choosing a time that accommodates everyone. That's why Former Top Chef host and culinary icon, Padma Lakshmi, takes into account how busy life can be by trying to plan dinner parties in the late afternoon or early evening.

"I try not to start a party too early, but I do start it early enough that people don't have to get home at like one in the morning and feel like it took up half their day," she said in an interview with DuJour. According to Lakshmi, late afternoon to early evening is ideal. For some, this might be 4 p.m., while for others this might be around 6 p.m. — just keep in mind that people avoid arriving early to dinner parties, and account for a 30-minute to one-hour grace period. Distinguishing the type of dinner party to guests, such as a more formal sit-down dinner compared to a cocktail party, will help them to determine how punctual they need to be.