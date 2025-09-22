Beans And Greens Are The Budget-Friendly, Endlessly Customizable Meal That Actually Satisfies
Beans and greens are an endlessly customizable duo that isn't just satisfying, but very nutritious. There are nearly as many types of greens as there are types of beans, so combinations are endless. Plus, beans are available year round, whether dried or canned, and are very affordable and shelf-stable staples packed with protein, carbs, vitamins, and minerals. Greens are seasonal produce, but many types are likewise available year round. They provide a wealth of micro-nutrients and can be enjoyed raw or cooked.
Both ingredients make for a budget-friendly, often one-pot meal that can feed a whole family or last a single person a few days' worth of lunches and dinners. Beans and greens are easy to prepare, and generally follow two different formulas. If you're using canned or leftover cooked beans, you'll start by creating a flavorful base for the greens, sauteeing them with aromatics, followed by a cup or two of water, broth, or tomato juice. Once the brothy greens begin to simmer, you can throw in the cooked beans. Alternatively, if you're using dried beans, you'll create an aromatic, brothy base in which to simmer the beans, adding greens to the mix at the very end to wilt. Of course, you can also eat greens raw, using them as a finishing garnish or a side salad to accompany the cooked beans. The good news is that both beans and greens are versatile, providing a range of textures and savory, earthy flavors you can take in many flavorful directions.
Ideas for beans and greens
Every global culinary culture has at least one beans and greens dish to fuel your meal planning for years to come. You can start with one of our many beans and greens recipes, like this beans and greens recipe from Elise Kornack of Take Root in Brooklyn, New York, that pairs cannellini beans and kale with Italian seasonings like Pecorino Romano, red pepper flakes, garlic, and lemon zest. If you want a lighter, summery beans and greens dish, you can try this recipe for seared yellow wax beans and arugula, tossed together with an aromatic lemon and olive oil dressing. An even easier cold beans and greens dish would be to add edamame to this recipe for Asian coleslaw.
Mexican cuisine relies heavily on beans in both refried and brothy forms. It'd be easy enough to add greens to a pot of charro beans; you could stir in some Swiss chard or collard greens to pair perfectly with the earthy pinto beans and smoky savoriness of bacon. For a Mediterranean beans and greens dish, you could stir spinach into this Moroccan chickpea stew to serve over a bed of couscous and garnish with raisins, olive slices, and toasted almonds. Lentils are one of the most protein-packed beans, and they're also the quickest and easiest to make from scratch. Make this Moong daal to pair with a classic saag paneer for the ultimate Indian-style beans and greens.