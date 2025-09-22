Beans And Greens Are The Budget-Friendly, Endlessly Customizable Meal That Actually Satisfies

Beans and greens are an endlessly customizable duo that isn't just satisfying, but very nutritious. There are nearly as many types of greens as there are types of beans, so combinations are endless. Plus, beans are available year round, whether dried or canned, and are very affordable and shelf-stable staples packed with protein, carbs, vitamins, and minerals. Greens are seasonal produce, but many types are likewise available year round. They provide a wealth of micro-nutrients and can be enjoyed raw or cooked.

Both ingredients make for a budget-friendly, often one-pot meal that can feed a whole family or last a single person a few days' worth of lunches and dinners. Beans and greens are easy to prepare, and generally follow two different formulas. If you're using canned or leftover cooked beans, you'll start by creating a flavorful base for the greens, sauteeing them with aromatics, followed by a cup or two of water, broth, or tomato juice. Once the brothy greens begin to simmer, you can throw in the cooked beans. Alternatively, if you're using dried beans, you'll create an aromatic, brothy base in which to simmer the beans, adding greens to the mix at the very end to wilt. Of course, you can also eat greens raw, using them as a finishing garnish or a side salad to accompany the cooked beans. The good news is that both beans and greens are versatile, providing a range of textures and savory, earthy flavors you can take in many flavorful directions.