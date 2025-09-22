Here's How Much Caffeine Is In Cascara Vs Coffee

We know a lot about coffee and its caffeine content, but what about cascara, that rising-star drink made from once-discarded coffee-cherry husks? If cascara "tea" hasn't yet landed on your caffeinated-beverage radar, that's about to change. But despite originating from the same coffee plant, cascara is surprisingly low in caffeine — much lower than coffee, by a long shot.

In lab tests commissioned by Square Mile Coffee Roasters, even the strongest, steepest infusions of cascara peaked at an average of 111.4 milligrams per liter of caffeine. By comparison, the amount in brewed coffee often ranges from 400-800 milligrams per liter. That puts the caffeine content of cascara at roughly 25% of the amount in coffee, begging the obvious question: Should I switch to drinking cascara? The answer to that is a bit more nuanced.

If you thrive on that buzzy boost of caffeinated coffee, depending on it to jumpstart the day and re-energize the afternoon, cascara may not be a good replacement for coffee for you. But even so, it doesn't hurt to explore the gentler, calmer, cascara member of the coffee family tree — after all, you don't have to switch one for the other. Either way, if cascara is an unfamiliar drink to you, it may be hard to fathom brewing tea from coffee cherry husks. Here's a look at what may sway you toward the cascara column.