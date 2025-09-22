The Ingredient Frank Sinatra Didn't Like In His Chicken Salad Sandwiches

When you think of Frank Sinatra, the first thing that comes to mind is probably not his food preferences, but it turns out he was particular about what he liked to eat and how he wanted it prepared. Despite his death in 1998, we still have proof of his tastes thanks to a dressing room rider that shows just how specific Ol' Blue Eyes was about what he wanted backstage — and exactly how he wanted it.

When it came to chicken sandwiches, Sinatra insisted they be made without mayo. And he wanted two of them waiting for him after the show. It doesn't seem that the "New York, New York" singer had anything against the condiment, though, since he didn't ask for it to be left out of the two egg salad sandwiches that were also on the list.

Other details from his rider included the request for a piano backstage, perhaps to warm up on before performing. He also asked for specific liquors to be ready, including Absolut Vodka, Beefeater Gin, and Jack Daniel's whiskey.