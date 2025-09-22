The Ingredient Frank Sinatra Didn't Like In His Chicken Salad Sandwiches
When you think of Frank Sinatra, the first thing that comes to mind is probably not his food preferences, but it turns out he was particular about what he liked to eat and how he wanted it prepared. Despite his death in 1998, we still have proof of his tastes thanks to a dressing room rider that shows just how specific Ol' Blue Eyes was about what he wanted backstage — and exactly how he wanted it.
When it came to chicken sandwiches, Sinatra insisted they be made without mayo. And he wanted two of them waiting for him after the show. It doesn't seem that the "New York, New York" singer had anything against the condiment, though, since he didn't ask for it to be left out of the two egg salad sandwiches that were also on the list.
Other details from his rider included the request for a piano backstage, perhaps to warm up on before performing. He also asked for specific liquors to be ready, including Absolut Vodka, Beefeater Gin, and Jack Daniel's whiskey.
Many ways exist to modify chicken salad
While Frank Sinatra wanted his chicken salad sandwiches without mayonnaise, that creamy condiment is a key component for many. Still, countless ingredient swaps and styles exist, making it a dish nearly anyone can enjoy. If you want to forgo the mayo but still boost your chicken salad's flavor citrus ingredients — like the zest and juice from a lemon — or aromatics such as raw red onions or fresh herbs can provide brightness and a flavor punch.
If you like the creaminess that mayo adds but find its flavor profile to be a bit overpowering, consider cutting it with a lighter alternative. One creative take is a creamy curried chicken salad that adds curry powder for a spiced-up kick, as well as grapes for sweetness and a juicy pop and scallions for a fresh, crisp bite. Alternatively, you could always use regular yogurt in chicken salad in place of mayo for a smooth texture and a hint of tang.