Why You Should Think Twice About Buying Canned Green Beans

Canned green beans have been around for decades and are an affordable, shelf-stable option for a quick dinner side. But you may want to pause before tossing a can or two in your grocery cart. While you may think you're getting the same product as you would with frozen or fresh variants, the canned counterpart often comes with one major drawback — higher amounts of salt.

A single serving of green beans can sometimes contain over 460 milligrams of salt, just over 20% of the daily recommended sodium intake of 2,300 milligrams. A product with 20% or more of sodium per serving is considered high, as per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the average American consumes 3,400 milligrams of sodium per day, well over the recommended limit.

There are other potential drawbacks to consuming canned green beans — the canning process often results in a softer, mushier bean, which lacks the crisp crunch of the fresh variant. The color is different as well, with canned green beans often having a duller tone. While these factors may not be as pressing as health-related ones, they can still affect the enjoyment and visual presentation of your meal.