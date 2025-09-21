The First Milkshake Was Blended At A Walgreens Pharmacy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rumor has it that Walgreens "invented" the milkshake everyone loves today, but reality is a bit more nuanced than that. As with most origin stories, plenty of layers and history exist prior to the aha! moment that cinched the deal. A version of milkshakes has existed since at least 1855 when the term was first recorded, describing an eggnog-style alcoholic drink laden with whiskey. That's a far cry from the now-popular, thick, family-friendly sweet treat, which was in fact blended at a Chicago Walgreens soda-fountain in 1922.

That was the year a Walgreens soda-jerk named Ivar "Pop" Coulson famously dropped two scoops of the store's house‑made vanilla ice cream into a glass of milk. He then added chocolate syrup and the ingredient that forever changed the dairy dessert world: malted-milk powder. It's notable that Pop didn't invent malted-milk powder, instead using the existing Horlick's brand used for plain malted-milk drinks. However, he's the one who blended it all into ice-cream nirvana. Malt powder is still what defines an authentic, traditional milkshake, infusing the mixture with creamy, toasty, sweetness, full-bodied texture, and a huge heap of nostalgia.

There we have it: Walgreens didn't invent the milkshake, per se, but it did indeed invent the "malted" milkshake, for which we're deeply grateful. If only Walgreens and other drugstores still doled them out at charming soda-fountain counters with twirling vinyl stools and be-bop music spinning from LP records. Sign us up!