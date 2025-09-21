The Popular White Fish You Might Want To Avoid Buying

Walk through the seafood aisle of any mid-country supermarket and you'll find pale fillets sealed in plastic, resting snugly against styrofoam trays and labeled obliquely as "white fish." Tilapia often hides behind that name, a faceless filet with a mild flavor, marketed as universally palatable at a low price point, making it one of the most consumed fish in the United States. On the surface, it seems harmless, just an inert everyman's protein that could have come from anywhere, grown on a tree, or assembled in a factory, for all we know. And that is exactly the problem.

Seafood has been globalized to the point of anonymity. More than 70% of the fish Americans eat is imported, and studies show that a shocking one-third of it is mislabeled somewhere along the supply chain, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The fillet on your tray might have traveled oceans, changed hands, and switched names multiple times before landing on the ice at your grocery store. Tilapia is the biblical "St. Peter's fish" of the Sea of Galilee, but the version we encounter now is a commodity of the industrial food system, raised in dense, often toxic waters half a world away.

Consumers don't shoulder all the blame for getting the fishing line tangled; generations of trade policy and lax regulation have made it nearly impossible to know what's safe, sustainable, or ethical without research, which can feel overwhelming, tedious, and confusing. But once you understand how different production systems operate, you realize there is a choice to make at the fish counter. And in the case of tilapia — one of 13 types of fish you think twice about before buying — that choice depends heavily on identifying where it was farmed.