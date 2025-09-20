Preserve Jarred Salsa By Freezing It — But Here's What To Know First

A little salsa goes a long way. You only need a spoonful to transform a plate of smoky tacos or fajitas, and even bigger dishes like burrito bowls may only require a drizzle. If you often find yourself with a lot of leftover salsa that you don't want to waste, try freezing it. The process is easy, and the flavor shouldn't be impacted too much, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

You can freeze store-bought salsa, but the texture might change a little, especially if it's a fresh pico de gallo from the refrigerator section. This is because tomatoes have a high water content, which can seep out as they freeze and thaw. Draining some of the liquid from the salsa before freezing can help avoid a watery mess, as can adding a thickener like Clear Gel or cornstarch. Tomato paste is another great option.

The jarred salsas you find in the non-refrigerated aisles have usually been cooked and canned, which makes them shelf-stable. These are much easier to freeze. All you need to do is transfer them to a freezer-safe container and leave room for it to expand. The glass jar it comes in could crack in the freezer, and the salsa could get damaged in bags, so BPA-free plastic works best. Again, if there is any excess water in the jar, drain it, and repeat after thawing if more water appears.