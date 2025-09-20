Is All Convenience Food Processed?

It happens to the best of us — despite your best efforts to prioritize healthy eating and nutritious meals, life gets busy at times, and at the end of a long day, temptation strikes as you walk through the doors of a nearby bodega. Although whole ingredients are best, convenience store food is great for a quick, easy, and affordable meal. Thankfully, you don't have to settle for candy bars and potato chips — if you look carefully, unprocessed food options are available at most major convenience chains too.

The first step is to know the difference between processed and unprocessed food. Processed foods, also known as pre-packaged foods, are altered by chopping, heating, pasteurizing, fermenting, freezing, or dehydrating the ingredients. Processed goods often have preservatives and additives like artificial colors and flavors, which may even be harmful. Unprocessed refers to foods in their fresh, raw form, such as fruit, vegetables, and meat from the grocery store or farmer's market. There's also a third category of minimally processed foods, which includes cuisine that has been slightly modified, such as frozen fruit or pressure-canned beans and vegetables.

It's not always easy to maintain a strictly unprocessed diet. In fact, studies show that up to 70% of the U.S. food supply is "ultra-processed." So why do convenience stores, supermarkets, and gas stations prioritize processed and ultra-processed snacks and meals? Simply put, the alternative is too much work. Stocking fresh meats and produce requires adequate infrastructure, expertise, and market demand that many businesses, especially small grocers, can't provide.