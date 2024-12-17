The Convenient Snack You Should Probably Avoid At Your Deli

Convenience has long been king when it comes to snacking, dating at least as far back as the turn of the 20th century in America with the invention of grazeable packaged foods like Cracker Jacks, Fig Newtons, and Triscuits. Demand for easy-to-consume products has only grown, but there is one trending snack that you may want to eliminate from your diet because it could cause foodborne illness: Pre-cut produce. Shoppers may seek out deli tubs of diced mixed fruits and veggie cups as a healthy alternative to, say, a Snickers, making these ready-to-eat items an $11 billion sector. But it might just be safer to opt for a granola bar the next time hunger pangs strike when you're on the go.

Relying on someone else to chop food into bite-sized proportions is a great kitchen assist, but convenience may come at a cost. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing all produce — even food with a rind or a peel that you don't intend to eat — due to the possibility of salmonella, E. coli, and listeria contamination. Consumers simply don't know whether pre-cut items or prep stations have been properly sanitized, which means bacteria on the protective exterior layer could be transferred to the flesh when slicing insufficiently scrubbed-down foods. The risk of tainted produce transferring harmful pathogens to other products is significant — whether at commercial facilities or the supermarket — since multiple fruits and vegetables are being processed at the same time.

