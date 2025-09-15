Why Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs Are Actually A BBQ Sin, According To A Pitmaster

There are as many styles of regional barbecue in the U.S. as there are opinions of which one is the "true" version. No matter how you slice it, the art of barbecue is about striking a delicate balance between time, taste, and texture. Whereas a myriad of barbecue recipes and restaurants tout fall-off-the-bone ribs, Tasting Table asked pitmaster, Burt Bakman, for his expert take on why this is actually considered a barbecue sin.

Bakman certainly knows a thing or two about cooking ribs, considering he is the [pit]mastermind behind Los Angeles' SLAB restaurant and a featured presenter at the upcoming exclusive dining experience All Fired Up: Mastering the Art of BBQ at the Wynn in Las Vegas. "Falling off the bone has long been associated with great ribs, and while the ribs could be very tasty, the craft barbecue folks would argue that falling off the bone simply means it's overcooked," Bakman explains. "Anyone can overcook a rack of ribs, but it takes some practice and skill to pull it out in the right time."

Although it's a fun gimmick for joints to promote such easy-to-eat ribs, Bakman notes that, "the true texture and experience could be missed" with this method. When learning how to cook a perfect rack of barbecued ribs, Bakman advises, "[w]hat you are looking for is a clear bite mark, with the meat remaining on the bone."