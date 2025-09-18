Choosing The Right Vinegar Makes All The Difference In Upgrading Jarred Salsa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spice-laced tacos, rich quesadillas, hearty enchiladas, and a hearty Mexican gazpacho soup. Know what's the one thing they all have in common? Yes, it's salsa — and while we all love our DIY fire-roasted salsa, many of us simply don't have the time (or the energy) to make it from scratch. That's when the store-bought version, like Pace Chunky Mild Salsa, comes into play. They may not taste as good as homemade, it's a good thing that you don't need much to bring it back to life. The secret's a splash of vinegar, but not just any kind — white vinegar's your best bet.

A very common complaint with jarred salsa is that it tends to taste flat with none of the brightness that the sauce's known for. This is typically unavoidable, as the heat that the salsa's subjected to during the canning process can ruin much of its flavors. You can get back much of these lost flavors with an acid like vinegar. Some people have suggested using apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar, but these either tend to taste too strong (ACV) or, in the case of rice vinegar, can cause the salsa to taste cloying if it leans on the sweeter side.

White vinegar has a sharp, clean taste, which is precisely why it's considered perfect for the job — it can help brighten the salsa without stepping on the other flavors in the jar. Stir in 1 teaspoon at a time and taste as you go. It's really important that you go slow here. You can always add more vinegar, but when you accidentally add too much... well, you can't really "un-add" it.