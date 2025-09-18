Why You Should Prioritize Eating At Home, According To Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi has come a long way since her early days hosting "Top Chef," a venture ultimately lasting 17 years. The world now celebrates her cooking principles as well as her role as a longtime food influencer. By any definition of the term, her word carries weight, which she uses on many levels — including participation in an "Ask me Anything" (AMA) session on her official Reddit account in August 2013. That's where the acclaimed food personality directly supported meal times inside the home rather than in restaurants.

It's really no surprise to find Lakshmi prioritizing eating at home, given her prominent role as a cookbook author and writer. In fact, she stated quite clearly to Food & Wine in 2023 that she's "strictly a home cook." Granted, she's a very public one, explaining herself as someone with a knack for deciphering the taste of things. That's consistent with the AMA session 10 years earlier, when asked what advice she'd give to Redditor participants. Rather than discuss detailed dishes, ingredients, or complex cooking methods, Lakshmi directly swung the pendulum toward the family kitchen and table.

"The best cooking advice I can give is to start simple and then build on your success from there," said Lakshmi. "The family that cooks together eats better, is healthier, and is closer emotionally to each other." But that doesn't necessarily mean devoting huge amounts of time to developing intricate, pro-level meals.