The Absolute Best Way To Cook Long Beans Is A Quick Saute

Also known as pea beans or yard-long beans, long beans are a popular legume cultivated and consumed in the Far East. True to their name, long beans usually grow between 1 ½ and 3 feet and are sold in circular bundles. Like green beans, they're harvested for their bean pods and have a nutritional content more closely resembling a vegetable than a typical legume.

While long beans look like extra-long green beans and share a similar flavor and juiciness when cooked, they benefit most from a waterless cooking method. Steaming and boiling may be par for the course for green beans, but long beans benefit most from a saute. Instead of releasing water as they cook, long beans are especially absorbent. If you boil or steam them, they'll be oversaturated with water, resulting in a chewy and tasteless bean.

Using oil and medium to high heat to saute the beans for a minute or two will produce a crisp, juicy long bean and enhance its vegetal, earthy flavor. Plus, it's faster than boiling, steaming, or roasting them. A flavorful oil like peanut, sesame, or olive oil will impart even more complexity to your long beans as they absorb the hot oil while they cook.