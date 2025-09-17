The Key Difference Between Growing Potatoes And Sweet Potatoes

Before planting any garden, you'll want to do some planning. Research which garden vegetables do best in your local climate. Everything you really need to know about potatoes is that they do best in cooler, drier climates, and should be planted around early to mid-April, or when the soil temperatures are around 45 degrees Fahrenheit at night and 55 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, according to Almanac. You'll also need to consider which plants may be good companion plants for your potatoes and which could hinder their growth. Anything from that same nightshade family is likely to spread shared diseases and pests, so eggplants and peppers are a no. Sunflowers, other root vegetables, and fennel are more examples of plants to avoid planting alongside potatoes.

There are several different types of potatoes, but they all require generally the same growing conditions. Potatoes are hardy, forgiving, and plentiful, which makes them one of the easiest veggies for a beginning gardener to grow. They don't grow from seeds but can instead be grown from a piece of an old potato with an "eye," which are the tough, root-textured nubs that slowly sprout from a potato. You can also buy seed potatoes that are meant specifically for planting. Once planted, potatoes are relatively low-maintenance. They need at least six hours of sunlight and just a few inches of water each week, and they'll be ready to harvest in about 90-120 days after planting.