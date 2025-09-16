The Controversial Method José Andrés Uses To Make An Omelet

Omelets are a quick and easy breakfast option that require minimal time, effort, and ingredients. Typically made in a pan on the stove, the complexity of the dish can vary from a simple omelet recipe of eggs, butter, and some seasonings to a more cheesy and complex Boursin omelette inspired by "The Bear." However, if you find yourself stuck for time and need to whip up something delicious even quicker — and want less cleaning up to do after — you might want to give José Andrés' omelet-making method a try.

Andrés skips the skillet and the stove, choosing to cook his omelet in the microwave instead. His method, which he shared on TikTok, is simple: Just whisk an egg with a spoonful of mayonnaise in a measuring jug till they blend into a creamy mixture, and then stick the same jug in a microwave. It's that simple! The omelet should be ready after a minute in the microwave, though in some cases it can also be done in a matter of 30 seconds, depending on the power of your appliance. So how do you know that your omelet is done? Andrés says it should be a little gooey, fluffy, and have soft edges.

Cooking an omelet in a microwave can be controversial, especially since it is prone to overcooking and becoming rubbery in there. However, Andrés' trick of incorporating mayo helps prevent this by adding fat to the eggs and stabilizing them, which gives the resulting omelet an airier texture even if cooked for a few seconds too long. The result is a hassle-free, one-bowl meal within minutes.