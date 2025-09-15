The Vintage Canned Pork Product That Shoppers Don't Really Buy Nowadays

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most commonly used parts of a pig in the United States include the loin, shoulder, belly, and legs, but just because Americans don't typically use other parts of the animal doesn't mean they're not viable for consumption. In Thailand, you'll find pig ears in the popular pig ear salad known as "yam hu mu," while in the Philippines, you might be served "sisig" as an appetizer, which is made from the pig's snout. There was a time when Americans loved eating pork brains, when it was easily accessible as a canned food, but it's fallen out of popularity and is now near-impossible to find.

Canned pork brains were a staple in the American South, especially for breakfast. It was quite common to serve with scrambled eggs, since the texture of the two blended nicely once combined. There were multiple canned brands of pork brains, including one manufactured by Kelly Brand that was popular at grocery stores in the South, but today, the only remaining canned pork brains are by Rose Brand, which you'll occasionally spot at stores or on Amazon.

Recipes for pork brains appeared in several cookbooks, including "The Dictionary of Dainty Breakfasts" by Phyllis Browne and several iterations of "The Joy of Cooking," but midway through the century, when people began to alter their food choices based on health reasons, canned pork brains lost their appeal.