The Fast Food Chocolate Chip Cookie You Should Avoid Buying

Whether you're on the go or simply need an afternoon pick-me-up, the option of quickly scoring a chocolate chip cookie from a fast food restaurant seems like a guaranteed win. Unfortunately, it is possible to botch a cookie recipe, and we found out the hard way. After sampling 8 different chocolate chip cookies sold at fast food restaurants, one cookie in particular dropped to the bottom of our ranking.

The next time a cookie craving strikes, do yourself a favor and skip Arby's salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie. While the name of the cookie sounds promising, expectations and reality clash upon first bite. Instead of a textured cookie that offers just enough chew before giving way to a tender center, Arby's cookie challenged our senses. The cookie itself was noticeably hefty and thick, but the baked cookie seemed to crumble like sawdust on the tongue and left us wondering if the dough was adequately mixed before it was placed into the oven. The abundance of semi-sweet chocolate chips served as the redeeming factor of this treat, as the pieces presented the kind of melty goodness we like to experience in a fresh-out-of-the-oven treat.