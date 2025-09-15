The Absolutely Vile Lemonade Recipe Found In The World's First Cocktail Book

You can find countless blogs and videos on YouTube or TikTok of people trying Depression-era recipes, or even much older recipes for bizarre and unique foods by modern standards. There are even food archaeologists recreating Roman and Ancient Greek recipes for things like bread. But for all the unusual and sometimes unappealing recipes you can find online, few can top the lemonade recipe found in Oxford Night Caps, published in 1827. The book has a vaunted place in history and is widely considered the first cocktail book ever published. It contains what may be the meatiest lemonade recipe you'll ever hear.

The recipe is based on an earlier one in the book for Egg Punch. The ingredients in this include water, the juice of lemons and oranges, a bottle of capillaire (syrup made from maidenhair fern), sherry, brandy, sugar, and an orange syrup called shrub. So far, so good. But then the recipe requires four glasses of liquefied calves' feet jelly and 10 eggs. It's to be whipped until frothy, and then it's ready to serve. At this point, you may be ready to throw your hands up and back away, but remember, this is just the Egg Punch recipe. And from this we make the lemonade.

The lemonade recipe is on the page after the Egg Punch recipe in Oxford Night Caps. You might think there's at least a tolerable base for the lemonade with all the sherry and brandy that was in the egg punch, but the lemonade is a non-alcoholic drink. It's not quite ready yet.