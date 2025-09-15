Send Your Restaurant Dish Back Immediately If Your Plate Has This Problem

You're sitting in a cozy, candle-lit restaurant, and the culinary scene is set. Maybe you're on a date, celebrating a birthday, or trying out a seasonal menu at your favorite locale. Everything is going great, and as you polish off an appetizer, your server arrives with your entrée in hand. You pick up your cutlery, preparing to dig in. But, as you're about to take your first bite, something catches your attention — dried, crusted food remnants on the edges of your plate, that clearly isn't a part of your scrumptious meal.

You quickly scan the rest of your plate, the rim of your class, and your fork in hand, and wonder, "Is my dinnerware dirty?" Suddenly, the whole meal isn't as appetizing as it was just a few seconds ago. While restaurant-goers are often shy to send a dish back, in this case, you certainly should.

The simple truth is that, if you see food remnants, finger prints, or oily smudges on your plate, it's not fit to serve — and may not even be safe. Since your request for a new plate has nothing to do with personal preference, but rather general cleanliness, it's a fairly neutral ask that shouldn't offend the staff. In fact, they may even appreciate you bringing the issue to their attention.