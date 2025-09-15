The Clever Flour Trick That Ripens Avocados Faster Than You Can Say Guacamole

Avocados are pesky little fruits that need to be under constant surveillance, since there's a short window between when it's completely unripe and when you cut it open (be sure to stay safe when removing the pit) and find it's so overripe you don't want it anywhere near your toast. Whether you've spent months waiting for the tree to grow fruit or you didn't pay attention on your latest trip to the produce aisle, we've all come across a time when we needed an avocado to ripen faster than it actually did. Luckily, all it takes is a paper bag and a handful of flour to have a ripe avocado.

To ripen avocados faster than you can say "guacamole," place the unripe fruit in a brown paper bag filled with a cup or two of flour. The paper bag trick is a tale as old as time, a long-known method of trapping the ethylene gas that avocados emit and using it to speed up ripening, but adding flour means that any excess moisture is going to be wicked up before it has a chance to negatively interfere with the ripening process. Plus, the flour acts as a cocoon, holding the ethylene gas closer to the avocado and forcing it to ripen even faster. If you want to triple your odds, try the banana trick for quick avocado ripening, which will increase the amount of ethylene gas in the bag.