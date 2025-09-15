How Did Hotel Minibars Become A Thing?

You don't know true fear until you've accidentally shifted items on a hotel minibar shelf and heard your travel buddy panic that you're about to be charged $18 for a tiny bottle of Tito's vodka, even if it is one of the most popular vodka brands to stock in your home bar. The dreaded minibar has been both a blessing and a curse to the tired traveler, providing a quick fix when needed but often charging an astronomical amount for otherwise inexpensive items. The tiny refrigerators with alcohol, beverages, and snacks have become less and less popular in recent years, but how did they begin?

Minibars were invented by a German company named Siegas in the 1960s, though they didn't pick up in popularity until the mid-1970s. The Madison Hotel in Washington, D.C., was the first to put minibars in hotel rooms in 1963, but the manager of a Hong Kong-based Hilton hotel put minibars in all 840 of his hotel rooms and fully stocked the tiny fridges with liquor (the Hilton also has some of the absolute best free hotel breakfasts ever). That leap of faith paid off and soon lots of hotel chains implemented minibars in its hotel rooms. The convenient and exciting minibar phase lasted quite a few years, but customers quickly caught on that paying $6 for a bottle of water or $8 for a measly pack of salted peanuts was no longer a novelty.