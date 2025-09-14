Our Favorite Sheetz Menu Item Is An Unexpected Underdog
Sheetz is one of the best U.S. convenience stores for food. We aren't just talking about packaged gas station snacks either but real, freshly fried, cooked, or baked menu items. Sheetz's expansive menu even rivals that of Wawa, so naturally, Tasting Table had to sample 15 different menu items to rank them from worst to best, in order to find the best one overall. However, to our surprise, our favorite Sheetz menu item was the soft pretzel. While it may not be a novel snack, a soft pretzel also isn't exactly the kind of baked good you typically find fresh out of the oven at a convenience store. In true Sheetz fashion, its soft pretzels are actually known as Twisted Dipperz, which also helpfully alludes to the fact that they're served alongside a dipping sauce.
The pretzels themselves were ultra buttery, perfectly soft, and deliciously doughy with just the right amount of salt. They had the ideal level of chew and were much larger and fatter than your average mall-variety soft pretzel too, making them great value for money. In fact, Sheetz's Twisted Dipperz even give the mighty Auntie Anne's a run for its money. The dipping sauce served alongside this salted pretzel was a rich and decadent cheese sauce with a pronounced, cheddary bite and the creamiest consistency, which made our snacking experience that much better. Not in the mood for a savory snack? You can always order a cinnamon sugar dusted pretzel with the same high-quality doughy chew accompanied by one of Sheetz's many sweet dipping sauces.
More glowing reviews for Sheetz's Twisted Dipperz
Notably, there are plenty of glowing reviews for Sheetz's soft pretzels across social media. One Redditor enthused that they're "fire, buttery, fluffy and delicious." A TikTok reviewer favorably compared the cheese sauce to Taco Bell, creating what they felt was a 10/10 combo. Despite our experience, though, one common complaint was that the Twisted Dipperz were slightly oversalted. So, the saltiness may change from location to location. Customers recommended ordering the pretzel without salt or swapping it for one of Sheetz's many seasoning dusts — Facebook commenters recommended the Old Bay seasoning dust while TikTokers went for double the cheese by ordering the pretzel with nacho cheese dust and cheese dipping sauce.
The cinnamon sugar soft pretzels were equally popular, with customers recommending the chocolate or peanut butter dipping sauce, which one Facebook user felt totally stood up to the filling of a Reese's peanut butter cup (high praise indeed). Tasting Table highly recommends the Cinnabon cream cheese frosting, which comes free of charge with the French toast sticks, and came in third place in our ranking. If you're looking for another savory snack, we rated the mozzarella sticks with their molten cheese pull and perfectly crispy and aromatic crust as our second favorite Sheetz menu item. Cheese is clearly Sheetz's forte as we also loved the macaroni and cheese with chicken tenders and the cheese smothered Firehouse fries.