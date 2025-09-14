Our Favorite Sheetz Menu Item Is An Unexpected Underdog

Sheetz is one of the best U.S. convenience stores for food. We aren't just talking about packaged gas station snacks either but real, freshly fried, cooked, or baked menu items. Sheetz's expansive menu even rivals that of Wawa, so naturally, Tasting Table had to sample 15 different menu items to rank them from worst to best, in order to find the best one overall. However, to our surprise, our favorite Sheetz menu item was the soft pretzel. While it may not be a novel snack, a soft pretzel also isn't exactly the kind of baked good you typically find fresh out of the oven at a convenience store. In true Sheetz fashion, its soft pretzels are actually known as Twisted Dipperz, which also helpfully alludes to the fact that they're served alongside a dipping sauce.

The pretzels themselves were ultra buttery, perfectly soft, and deliciously doughy with just the right amount of salt. They had the ideal level of chew and were much larger and fatter than your average mall-variety soft pretzel too, making them great value for money. In fact, Sheetz's Twisted Dipperz even give the mighty Auntie Anne's a run for its money. The dipping sauce served alongside this salted pretzel was a rich and decadent cheese sauce with a pronounced, cheddary bite and the creamiest consistency, which made our snacking experience that much better. Not in the mood for a savory snack? You can always order a cinnamon sugar dusted pretzel with the same high-quality doughy chew accompanied by one of Sheetz's many sweet dipping sauces.