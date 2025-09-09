Popular Midwest 'Eatertainment' Chain Files For Bankruptcy

The popular Midwestern dining and entertainment chain Pinstripes has filed for bankruptcy. The Illinois-based company, known for its combination of bowling, bocce, and Italian American food, will continue to operate under Chapter 11 after battling with rising costs and inflation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The writing had been on the wall, or the alley, for a while. Pinstripes went public and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2024, but it was delisted just over one year later due to low capitalization. In March 2025, the company announced that it had entered a loan agreement to "strengthen" its balance sheet after a "challenging year", as founder and CEO Dale Schwartz put it in a press release at the time. Pinstripes' Chief Financial Officer Tony Querciagrossa also stepped down earlier this year.

The company did report a revenue increase of 10.4% in its most recent quarterly financial report, but in a press release, Schwartz said the board was "not satisfied" with the top-line results. Pinstripes reportedly closed a number of locations this week, including in California, Chicago, and Kansas City.