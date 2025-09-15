The Depressing Record Oklahoma Holds For Fruits And Vegetables

If your idea of a perfect lunch is a nice crisp salad full of leafy greens and crunchy veggies, there's a good chance that you're not from Oklahoma. Unfortunately, the Sooner State ranks dead last when it comes to fruit and vegetable consumption in the U.S. Oklahoma's official state meal is pretty stingy with the fresh greens, after all. The meal, which is really more of a feast, consists of BBQ pork, chicken-fried steak, grits, cornbread, sausage with biscuits and gravy, fried okra, corn, squash, and black-eyed peas. Okay, so there is squash and corn, and the pecan pie dessert might include some strawberries, but that's hardly enough to meet the daily quota.

To maintain a healthy diet, health professionals recommend eating at least two fruits and three vegetables every day, but few Oklahomans follow that guideline. America's Health Rankings reported that only 3.8% of Oklahoma residents consume the recommended amount of daily vegetable servings. Vermont, on the other hand, ranked first, with 12.9% of locals reporting they eat their daily dose of fruits and veggies. For a state prized for its chicken-fried steak and fried catfish, the lack of fresh produce in Oklahoma is no great surprise, but why are all the states' signature dishes so anti-vegetable? The central, landlocked state might be lacking in the veggie department, but it's not for a lack of farmers.