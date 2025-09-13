The Common Marinade Mistake That's Ruining Your Tuna

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to cooking juicy steaks or tender briskets, you've probably got your marinade recipe memorized. Logic would tell you that applying that same delicious concoction to a cut of tuna would produce the same appetizing results — but logic would be wrong. We spoke to seafood chef Bart van Olphen, author of cookbooks including "Veggies & Fish", and curator of the online "Ocean Cookbook," who says that a common mistake that will ruin your tuna is adding acids to the marinade.

Olsen advises caution when marinating tuna, saying, "Acid ingredients such as lemon, lime or vinegar will influence the color of the raw flesh of the fish, it becomes opaque very quickly." He therefore suggests using a marinade without acidic elements. However, he does say that if you go easy on the acids, it could work, suggesting, "Or you mix them with oily ingredients to neutralize the acidity and make it less aggressive."

Despite its often-negative effect, there are ways to add acidity to tuna without ruining it. Van Olsen simply says, "When I do use citrus, like lime juice, I usually add it right before serving as a finishing [flavor] rather than marinating the fish in it"