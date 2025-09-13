The Prep Mistake Too Many People Make When It Comes To Coleslaw

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether on the side of a deli sandwich or served at a cookout, coleslaw is a delightful dish filled with vibrant, crunchy veggies and many possibilities for flavorful variations. The basic elements of a traditional coleslaw include a mixture of shredded green and red cabbage and carrots tossed in a dressing of mayonnaise, seasonings, and a pinch of sugar. All of these ingredients combined make for a delicious slaw; however, one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with coleslaw is not letting everything chill prior to serving. You should allow at least one hour for your coleslaw to sit in the fridge to let all the seasonings, sauce, and veggies properly mingle and infuse for the best-tasting version.

Considering how many different ways there are to make coleslaw, the dressing you choose will help determine just how long your dish should chill before enjoying. While mayonnaise or yogurt is consistent with an old-fashioned coleslaw, it would be a mistake to chill the food too long so that it gets soggy. On the other hand, a lighter vinegar dressing can sit for longer while still maintaining the crispness of the vegetables. There are plenty of ways to boost the flavor of your coleslaw between choosing dressings, seasonings, and additions like fresh vegetables, nuts, and other ingredients. Partaking in your slaw before it's had a chance to sit and chill is a mistake that's easy to avoid. The resulting taste and texture will definitely be worth the wait.