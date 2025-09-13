The Cooking Mistake That Could Be Turning Your Baked Shrimp Into Steamed Shrimp

Shrimp is a delicious main course that takes mere minutes to prepare, and cooking your shrimp in the oven (rather than on the stove) gives you some distinct advantages. If you spread the shellfish out on a sheet pan, you have more room to cook a large number of them all at once. The oven's even heat also reduces the chance of your food overcooking because the shrimp aren't getting hit with the intense, direct heat of a pan. But baking your shrimp also opens you up to fresh mistakes, and one of the biggest is crowding your sheet pan by piling the shrimp on top of each other.

To make your shrimp nice and crispy, you need to maximize their exposure to the oven's dry heat. This means giving each one proper room to breathe. Lump them too close together, or even pile them in a smaller pan where they aren't laying flat in a single layer, and the shrimp will end up steaming each other as they release moisture during cooking. This not only inhibits browning (which requires a lack of moisture to create that tasty, charred flavor), but it makes the shrimp more likely to turn mushy. So, take a few extra seconds to spread out your shrimp, and don't make the mistake of denying them some personal space.